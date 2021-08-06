Deeper Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and $2.28 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00118874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00151427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.08 or 0.99830922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.68 or 0.00805669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.