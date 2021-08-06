DeFinition (DZI) Market Cap Hits $335,653.77

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, DeFinition has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a total market cap of $335,653.77 and approximately $10.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00047399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00119561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00157165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,263.75 or 0.99908315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.00 or 0.00805945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

