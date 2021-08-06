Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 150.89%.

DKL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.16. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

