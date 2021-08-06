Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 33,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $231.85 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

