Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.