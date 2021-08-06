DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.38. 14,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,523. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

