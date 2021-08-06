DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of XRAY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.38. 14,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,523. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54.
In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
