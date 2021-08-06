Deri Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $370,294.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00149109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,936.21 or 1.00172337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.10 or 0.00824890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

