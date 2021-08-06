Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

