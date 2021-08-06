Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

NYSE:LLY opened at $264.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.