Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $15.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth about $10,337,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

