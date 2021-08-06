Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCISY. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on Vinci and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 price objective on Vinci and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

