Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,587. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

