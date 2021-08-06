DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues Earnings Results

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.