Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Digi International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Digi International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.23. 163,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Digi International has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $688.43 million, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have commented on DGII. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

