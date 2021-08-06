Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

DGII stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 163,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,623. The firm has a market cap of $688.43 million, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76.

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

