Digital Reserve Currency Price Up 76.7% Over Last 7 Days (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $2.64 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00387280 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000876 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

