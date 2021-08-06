Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,194 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $65.65 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.