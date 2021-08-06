Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,351 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

