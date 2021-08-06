Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 92,984 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 125.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $902.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.56.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

