Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 737,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,866 shares of company stock worth $788,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

