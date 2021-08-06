Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,700 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.30% of AMREP worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

AXR stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.62. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

