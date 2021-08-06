Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,880 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

