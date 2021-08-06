Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 19.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $475,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,676.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,848. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

