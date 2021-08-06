Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $1,102,950.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,706,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

DIOD opened at $87.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 173.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $233,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

