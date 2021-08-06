DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Raised to $4.00 at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRTT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 1,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.76.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,409.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 22,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,773.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,304,399 shares of company stock worth $9,938,471. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $679,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

