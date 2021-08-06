Dock Reaches Market Cap of $53.43 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Dock has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $37.89 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00092870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00868049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.