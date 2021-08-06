DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.16. 65,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,183. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of -282.11, a P/E/G ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

