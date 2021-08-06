DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DOGGY has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00147570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,650.90 or 1.00110212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,062,211,971 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

