Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,095 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

