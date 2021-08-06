Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 30676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPUKY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95.

About Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

