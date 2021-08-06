Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $535.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,497 shares of company stock valued at $17,802,093 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

