DomRaider (DRT) One Day Volume Tops $596.00

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market cap of $472,978.28 and $596.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

