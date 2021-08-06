Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 316,105 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.19.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $538.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

