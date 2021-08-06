Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.58.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

