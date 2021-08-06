Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

DOCMF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.