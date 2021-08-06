Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$15.95. 60,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,398. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.