Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst’s (DIR.UN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$15.91 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$10.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

