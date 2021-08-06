DREP [old] (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.82 or 0.00866930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00097269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042731 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars.

