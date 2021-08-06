DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DSPG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,805. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $389.57 million, a PE ratio of -74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

