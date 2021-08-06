DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.85.

DTE stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.27. 5,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after buying an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after buying an additional 857,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after buying an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 243,630 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

