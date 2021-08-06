Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

DUK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 245,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

