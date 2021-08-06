DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.55 ($50.06).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €40.50 ($47.65) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 13.04 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

