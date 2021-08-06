Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,002. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.12, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

