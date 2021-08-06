E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.43 ($12.27) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.