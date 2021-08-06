Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58.

Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

