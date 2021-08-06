EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.830-$5.930 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.90.

NYSE EGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.26. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,299. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

