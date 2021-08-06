EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.90.

EGP stock opened at $175.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

