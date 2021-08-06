easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,200 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 834 ($10.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 908.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

