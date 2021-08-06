Eaton Vance Management Invests $97,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

