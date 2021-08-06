Eaton Vance Management Makes New $103,000 Investment in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

PIO stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $42.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.